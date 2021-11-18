Dave Martinez Hangs Out With Kyle Schwaber As Nationals Try Re-Signing Slugger

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Nationals have made clear they would like to have Kyle Schwarber back.

So, it should raise eyebrows that their manager currently is hanging out with the slugger.

Schwarber is one of the higher-end free agents on the market this offseason after a sharp 2021 season. He began the year with Dave Martinez and the Nats, but with Washington out of contention, it traded Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old was a key part of the Red Sox’s operation as they made a push in the playoffs, but now he has a bunch of teams after him this offseason.

And while appearing Thursday on MLB Network, Martinez indicated he was currently with Schwarber.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez, on MLB Network, just said he?s hanging out with Kyle Schwarber in Ohio right now. As @peteabe recently reported, Nats GM Mike Rizzo recently said the Nats would try to bring back Schwarber. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) November 18, 2021

Schwarber is from Middletown, Ohio, so that means Martinez journeyed to the slugger’s offseason home, presumably to coax him back to the Nationals.