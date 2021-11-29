David Pastrnak Comes Through Late With Game-Winner On Power Play

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak was able to find the back of the night when his team needed it the most.

The Boston Bruins were able to pull off a comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night as they scored two power-play goals in the third period to win 3-2.

Pastrnak was able to fight through a strong stick check to pot the game-winning goal. It was his eighth goal of the season and potentially his most important.

