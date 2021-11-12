David Pastrnak Downplays Goal Vs. Oilers After Bruins Lose To Edmonton

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — David Pastrnak has needed to start getting more goals to get back on track.

Thursday, he got one. Unfortunately for him, it was very early on in a game that unravelled late on the Boston Bruins.

“That actually feels like five hours ago,” an exasperated Pastrnak said after the 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

“(Patrice Bergeron) made a great play, and I think I just had a lane to the net. It was early in the game, I had looked over and they had a good backcheck, so I just tried to get it on net and it went in.

It was just his second goal in his last seven games.

Pastrnak did have a chance to level the game in the third period, but the snakebite returned, with Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen getting a skate on Pastrnak’s attempt with the net wide open in the back half of the frame.

“He saved it with his skates. It’s obviously unacceptable,” Pastrnak said. “Eight minutes left, tie game, … it’s frustrating, I’m used to burying those chances.”