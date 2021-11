NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has reached his best form so far this season.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night as four goals in the first period helped them secure a 5-1 victory.

Pastrnak potted the third goal of the game off a one-timer while the Bruins were on the power play. He was able to add an assist to his efforts.

For more on the right winger’s performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.