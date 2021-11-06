David Pastrnak’s Outfit Choice Before Game Vs. Maple Leafs Is Admirable

Pasta continues to be a man of fashion

David Pastrnak always has been a man with heightened fashion senses, but the look he went with before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved a tip of the cap.

The Boston Bruins star showed up wearing a two-tone hat that was split directly down the middle, giving us yin and yang vibes, to accompany an otherwise muted outfit with a black jacket and cream colored pants.

Check it out:

That’s an outfit that one may have trouble wearing after a loss, so hopefully Pastrnak and the Bruins are able to claim a third-straight victory Saturday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.

