It looked like DeSean Jackson’s first catch with the Las Vegas Raiders would be an instant classic. And it was, but probably not in the way he imagined it.

Jackson, who signed with the Raiders following his release by the Los Angeles Rams, made his Raiders debut Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Raiders trailing 24-14 near the end of the third quarter, Jackson had the perfect chance to get his new team within a field goal when he grabbed a 40-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr at the Chiefs’ 17-yard line.

Jackson was home free, but he took a weird turn and fumbled the ball under pressure from Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton. Tyrann Mathieu recovered the ball and that was the end of that.

DeSean Jackson's first catch as a Raider didn't end well ?pic.twitter.com/pElEuZaC93 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 15, 2021

Well, for the Raiders, anyway. Kansas City ended up scoring a field goal on the resulting drive to give themselves a 27-14 advantage.