DeSean Jackson To Patriots? Why Signing Receiver Wouldn’t Make Sense

This year’s NFL trade deadline was such a dud that DeSean Jackson — and his release — was a point of conversation. And unsurprisingly, Patriots fans reacted to the receiver’s Los Angeles exit by calling on New England to make a play for the 34-year-old.

But, for multiple reasons, Jackson and the Patriots would not be a good match.

Trade rumors surrounded Jackson ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, with the veteran wideout reportedly wanting a fresh start with a team willing to give him more playing time. No trade happened, but the Rams granted Jackson his release shortly after the 4 p.m. ET deadline arrived.

Los Angeles technically waived Jackson, giving teams 24 hours to enter claims for the speedy receiver. If Jackson goes unclaimed, he would become an unrestricted free agent. As of Tuesday night, there were no reports indicating any interest from the Patriots, who didn’t make any trades on deadline day.

New England probably will do its due diligence on Jackson, but it would be a surprise if Bill Belichick and Co. make an actual run at him. It’s just not a good fit.

At this point, Jackson is little more than an occasional deep threat, capable of running go routes and catching long balls every once in a while. That sounds great, but it’s not exactly a hallmark of the post-Tom Brady, Mac Jones-led offense. The Patriots would need Jackson to do what all Patriot receivers must do: master the playbook, develop timing and chemistry with Jones and run precise routes.