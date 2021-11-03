Deshaun Watson Not Landing With Dolphins Is Win For Patriots — For Now

NESN Logo Sign In

We recently laid out all the reasons why a Deshaun Watson-Miami Dolphins trade would be bad news for Patriots, including short- and long-term considerations.

Well, after an extended period of heightened speculation, Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline passed without the Houston Texans trading Watson to the Dolphins — or the Carolina Panthers, or the Denver Broncos. As expected, the star quarterback’s ongoing legal situation was a major hang-up for teams interested in the 26-year-old.

This is a positive development for the Patriots, who recently have seen a few things break their way.

Things have changed since the season opener when Miami left Gillette Stadium with a dramatic victory over New England. Barring a ridiculous run, the 1-7 Dolphins no longer are a team the Patriots could compete with for an AFC wild card spot. However, the two are set to meet in the regular season finale, and the Dolphins obviously are a lesser team with Tua Tagovailoa under center than they would be with Watson at quarterback.

That doesn’t mean a victory is guaranteed for the Patriots — they’ve lost three of four to Brian Flores’s team and regularly struggle in Miami — but it is a more winnable matchup.

All indications are that Watson never will play for the Texans again and that a Dolphins trade still could happen during the offseason. At this point, Miami still should be considered the favorite to land one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

But a lot can happen between now and the spring. Miami passing on a Watson deadline trade clears the way for other teams to re-enter the sweepstakes, should they be satisfied with the outcomes of Watson’s civil lawsuits.