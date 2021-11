NESN Logo Sign In

The New Jersey Devils bring one of the youngest teams in the NHL against the Bruins

Boston travels to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Saturday afternoon, a team that is riding a three-game winning streak.

Led by defenseman Dougie Hamilton and center Nico Hischier, the Devils sit at 7-3-2 looking to keep their solid play going.

For more on New Jersey’s roster, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.