Devin McCourty Roasts Matthew Judon Over Macaroni And Cheese Rant

NESN Logo Sign In

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there has been a dispute over what seems to belong on the menu and what can be left off the table.

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon gave his opinion on whether or not macaroni and cheese should be a part of the Thanksgiving feast and his remark sparked a current teammate to speak his mind for the debate.

Devin McCourty, the beloved Patriots safety, was baffled when asked his opinion about Judon’s take.

“Judon’s the type of guy that like you just don’t listen too,” McCourty said humorously on Tuesday.

“He said it’s just noodles and cheese or something,” McCourty chuckled. “You have to have macaroni and cheese, and sweet potatoes. Like (it is) a go-to. You have to have that on your Thanksgiving table and this guy just doesn’t.”

Here is Judon’s full response:

"It's just cheese and noodles… it's not that good"



Matt Judon wants mac & cheese off the Thanksgiving table ? pic.twitter.com/Py7rcQrWtJ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 23, 2021

While both Patriots players seem to have differing views on what makes the cut for dinner time on Thursday, we all love to see some friendly banter leading up to kick-off on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans.