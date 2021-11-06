Did Atlanta Cops Really Mistake Tyler Matzek For Fan At Braves Parade?

NESN Logo Sign In

Atlanta is new to this whole championship parade thing, apparently. But the Braves parade Friday made for some absolutely hilarious content. Clearly, they aren’t used to these sorts of festivities.

So much so, the police helping out at the parade didn’t know who Tyler Matzek was. Adding insult to injury, it appears one officer tried to detain him, thinking he was a fan trying to walk along the busses carrying other players.

When the cops try to arrest @TylerMatzek at his own parade? pic.twitter.com/9mwy0i9lBz — Sydnee Walker (@sydnee_walker5) November 5, 2021

Dude what https://t.co/mgJ5lS8M70 — world series champion ter (@Huntaaahhh) November 5, 2021

In hindsight, the pitcher probably was just trying to enjoy the moment with fans. After all, the bus drivers were really flying through this parade.

Them boys were moving ? pic.twitter.com/59u97qn3sy — Durag Daddy (@Dynamitejimi) November 5, 2021

World Series championships don’t come around every year, but we’ll be giggling about this one for a while.