Did Bruce Arians Blame Rob Gronkowski For Getting Hurt In Bucs-Saints?

Rob Gronkowski made his return to the field Sunday after a lengthy absence, but it was short-lived.

And it sure sounds like Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is second-guessing the decision for him to play altogether.

Gronkowski sustained a variety of injuries in Week 3, mainly broken and cracked ribs, and didn’t return to action until Sunday’s eventual loss to the New Orleans Saints. The tight end lasted just five plays before getting pulled from the game for back spasms.

After the game, Arians admitted that Gronkowski probably should have been held out.

“Gronk probably shouldn’t have played either,” Arians said, via the Pewter Report. “But he kept begging to get in there. Then he reinjured himself.”

No kidding Gronkowski wanted to return to play. If Arians had any info that would lead him to believe he shouldn’t be playing, then he should have listed him as inactive. If there’s anyone to blame here for Gronkowski playing, it’s Arians, who had the ultimate control.

The Bucs now are on their bye week, so Gronkowski has some more time to heal up before Tampa returns to action on Nov. 14 against the Washington Football Team.