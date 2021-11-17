Did Matt Rhule Suggest Cam Newton Will Start For Panthers In Week 11?

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers, and is ready to return to the field for the first time since preseason — before the New England Patriots opted to go in a different direction with rookie Mac Jones.

The quarterback didn’t play in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, but according to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, that’s subject to change in Week 11.

“You know, I think we’re probably trending that way to be quite honest with you. I’m not gonna probably pull that trigger ’til later,” Rhule on Wednesday said of Newton’s potential to start, via Kevin Patra of NFL Media.

“But I think, and I was pretty transparent the other day, in terms of wanting to push him into that role I think it’s good for our team. But we’re getting P.J. ready as well. As I said, game plan wise, I think we could see a myriad of different things happen.”

The Panthers face the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

We’ll see it Newton gets to make his season debut.