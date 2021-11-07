NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez opted to remain with the organization Sunday, and many quickly thought what it could mean for fellow big bat Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber, after all, declined his mutual option for next season and became a free agent. It was thought if Martinez exercised the opt-out clause in his contract, the Red Sox could have more financial means to re-sign Schwarber, whom they acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Still, though, it seems even with Martinez returning, the Red Sox will continue to pursue Schwarber.

“We’ve been engaged with Kyle, we’re going to stay engaged,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Sunday during a video conference with reporters. “You know, obviously, knowing that J.D. is here, changes how we look at the lineup and our position player group, generally. But you know, as I said after the season, we played some of our best baseball with both of those guys.

“They certainly both fit,” Bloom continued. “It just gives us more clarity going forward as to which path we might take as we reshape and put together this position-player group for 2022.”

Schwarber, a 2021 MLB All-Star, spent time at first base and in the outfield for the Red Sox. He recorded seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 41 games (134 at-bats) while batting .297 with a .957 OPS for Boston.

Schwarber, 28, also helped the Red Sox secure an American League wild-card spot and defeat the New York Yankees in the win-or-go-home game. He also made an impact as Boston pulled off a surprising series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in their AL Division Series.