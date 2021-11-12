Dolphins’ Robert Hunt Deserves This Touchdown To Count On Effort Alone

NESN Logo Sign In

The best highlight to come from Thursday’s Dolphins-Ravens game is a play that didn’t even count, which pretty much sums up the weirdness that was the Week 10 kickoff in Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured, came in to relieve starter Jacoby Brissett when he went down in the second half. There were no touchdowns until the fourth quarter. And Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt was the player who came closest to finding the end zone up to that point.

Yes, the 6-foot-6, 327-pound Hunt grabbed a screen pass and flipped over a Baltimore player, reaching his arms out over the goal line to make every effort to score.

6'6" 327 pound Robert Hunt GAVE IT HIS ALL. ?



One of the greatest plays that didn't count in NFL history.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Ft8O7Jbkpi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2021

He was ruled an ineligible receiver so the play was called back, but we think he should’ve gotten that one just for the effort. After all, aren’t rules meant to be broken?