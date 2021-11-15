Eduardo Rodriguez Contract: Details On Pitcher’s Reported Tigers Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez is Motown bound, reportedly agreeing to a five-year contract with the Detroit Tigers on Monday after spending his last seven-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

It’s the first significant splash of Major League Baseball free agency, and it comes on the heels of the 28-year-old pitcher rejecting a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from Boston.

Rodriguez’s new deal with Detroit is worth $77 million guaranteed but can reach $80 million based on incentives, a source told Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. The contract reportedly includes an opt-out after the second year as well as a no-trade clause.

Source: The #Tigers have signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year, $77-80 million deal with an opt-out after the second year and a no-trade clause. @CodyStavenhagen had it first. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 15, 2021

MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes reports Rodriguez is guaranteed $28 million over the first two years of the deal. Therefore, if the left-hander opts out after 2023, he’ll leave three years and $49 million on the table, a realistic possibility if E-Rod performs well over the next two seasons and in turn sets himself up for another lucrative, long-term contract on the open market.

Eduardo Rodriguez is guaranteed $28 million in the first two years of his new contract with the Tigers. So if he opts out after 2023, he?ll leave three years and $49 million on the table. — timdierkes (@timdierkes) November 15, 2021

Rodriguez, who turns 29 in April, is coming off a 2021 season in which he went 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA, a 3.32 FIP and a 1.39 WHIP in 32 appearances (31 starts; 157 2/3 innings). The underlying metrics suggest Rodriguez was the victim of some bad luck — largely due to some defensive struggles by the Red Sox — and thus it’s easy to see why he generated such interest in free agency.