England Crushed Latvia By Record Score In Women’s World Cup Qualifier

There 10 different scorers and four hat tricks

England had no trouble at all easing past Latvia in group stage play of the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers Tuesday, decimating the competition by a score of 20-0.

The Lionesses had 10 different goalscorers, while four different players — Beth Mead, Ellen White, Lauren May Hemp and Alessia Russo — scored at least three goals.

Hemp scored four, her first goals with the national team. White became the team’s all-time leading scorer, bringing her career total to 48 goals across 101 appearances with the national team.

It was a record-setting win for England, besting the previous mark set in a 13-0 defeat of Hungary in 2005. Through six games, it has scored 53 goals without letting any in. Comparatively, Latvia is 0-5 through play in Group D with two goals scored and 46 allowed.

While this result is generating a lot of attention, it is only one instance of a lack of parity in professional soccer — especially in the women’s game. In Group B action, Spain has outscored opponents (the Faroe Islands, Hungary, Ukraine and Scotland) 43-0 across five games.

