ESPN Suggests ‘Bold’ Move Red Sox Should Make This Offseason

There’s been plenty of chatter about whether the Boston Red Sox should make a splash in free agency this offseason, as they look to solidify themselves as World Series contenders for 2022.

But maybe Chaim Bloom’s best course of action as Red Sox chief baseball officer involves the trade market, where several high-upside players could be available in the coming months.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle this week suggested “one bold offseason move” for each Major League Baseball club. His recommendation for the Red Sox: Trade for Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton.

Doolittle floated Jarren Duran, one of Boston’s top prospects, as a potential trade chip. Of course, there’s been no indication the Red Sox would trade Duran, whom the organization obviously thinks very highly of, despite an up-and-down big league debut in 2021, but it’d be understandable if the Twins were interested in the 25-year-old outfielder with blazing speed.

For now, let’s focus on Buxton.

“Yes, the Red Sox need to add pitching and could use another big bat,” Doolittle wrote in a piece published Wednesday on ESPN.com. “But one could argue that the quickest way to improve Boston’s outlook is to upgrade the defense. Dealing for Buxton would be a game-changer in that regard.”

It’s unclear what type of trade package it would take for Boston to land Buxton, a former top prospect who turns 28 in December and is entering the final year of his contract with Minnesota. Buxton, the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, has flashed elite potential at times but has struggled to stay healthy.