ESPN Shares Bold Prediction For Second Half Of Patriots’ Season

The Patriots can further legitimize their postseason aspirations if Mac Jones takes his game to the next level over the next nine weeks.

ESPN expects the rookie quarterback to do exactly that.

Tasked with delivering a bold prediction for the second half of New England’s regular season, Mike Reiss tabbed Jones with a final passing touchdown total of 25.

“Jones has 10 TD passes through nine games, so he’ll need to pick up the pace in the final eight games,” Reiss wrote. “That basically means he will need to average two per game to hit the mark. Is that a leap of faith? Perhaps, especially when considering how effective the running game has been close to the goal line. But Jones seems to have found a go-to target in Hunter Henry — five TDs in last six games — and the passing game should continue to grow as the season progresses.”

The 2021 first-round pick can set Reiss’ prediction on track Sunday when the Patriots host the Browns. Cleveland enters Week 10 tied for the third-most passing touchdowns allowed this season.