Everyone Made Same Joke(s) After Leonard Fournette Went Off Vs. Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had himself quite a day against the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 12 comeback Sunday.

Fournette went off for four touchdowns (three rushing) and 131 yards of offense to help Tampa Bay outscore Indianapolis by 17 points in the second half en route to a 38-31 victory.

There were many on Twitter that reacted by making one of two jokes given the fact Fournette, yes, is spelled including the letters F-O-U-R.

Leonard FOURnette. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2021

Leonard FOURnette today:



24 touches

131 yards

4 touchdowns



He joins Doug Martin and Jimmie Giles as the only Bucs players ever with 4+ scrimmage TD in a game. pic.twitter.com/fqRH5s773c — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2021

The other joke circulating included the infamous Tom Brady meme from last season’s primetime game against the New York Giants.