Ex-Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask Hopeful To Play As Early As January

Tuukka Rask is making progress in his rehab from a torn labrum, and it sounds like he wants to get back into game action in January.

The original timeline for Rask was for him to be ready between January and February. He’s without a contract at the moment but has remained adamant he wants to remain with the Boston Bruins — the team with which he spent 14 seasons.

Rask has been working out at Warrior Ice Arena, and with January inching closer and closer, fans probably are going to start asking more questions about his status. ESPN’s Sean McDonough shed some light on Rask on Friday during the Bruins’ Black Friday matinee against the New York Rangers.

McDonough revealed on the broadcast that he spoke to Rask on Thursday and said that he “hopes that he can play as early as January,” and is hopeful it is with the Bruins. The play-by-play announcer also noted Rask told him he would begin skating five times per week beginning next week.

The Bruins have the tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, so it certainly raises the question of just where Rask fits should Boston re-sign him.

That will be a bridge everyone will cross if and when the time comes. But it will continue to be a topic of discussion until there are concrete answers.