Ex-NBA Player Worried For Celtics, Despite Post-Meeting Turnaround

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are back on track, but how long will they remain in a groove?

Former NBA player Antonio Daniels expressed doubts Thursday on Sirius XM NBA Radio over whether the Celtics will enjoy long-term benefits of a players-only meeting they reportedly held early this week. Daniels believes the timing of the reported meeting suggests the C’s might struggle to remain on the same page over the course of the campaign.

“I can’t remember the last time I heard of a team meeting coming two weeks into the season,” Daniels said. “Think about it. ? So what happens when real adversity hits? When it’s game 30, or game 40? Now you’re having another team meeting? Or then it’s game 50 or game 60? Now you’re having another team meeting?

“To have a team meeting two weeks into the season seems counter-productive to me when this is something, I felt, that could have been talked about, hashed out and ironed out prior to that players-only team meeting.”

The Boston Celtics won their first game following their players only meeting earlier this week.



However, @adaniels33 warns @RickKamlaSports such a drastic move this early in the season could pose some issues if the Celtics face adversity later on in the year. pic.twitter.com/bmbOFIYrru — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 4, 2021

The Celtics have gone 2-0 since the reported meeting, topping the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat on Wednesday and Thursday night, respectively.

Although head coach Ime Udoka downplayed reports of the meeting, it’s hard to argue with the its immediate results.