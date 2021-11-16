NESN Logo Sign In

P.K. Subban has gotten into a bad habit of slew-footing guys, and a skate clipping Sunday ended the season of one of his opponents.

Subban and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday fell to the New York Rangers in a shootout, but the bigger story was the defenseman hurting Sammy Blais. The Blueshirts bottom-sixer went to play a puck in the corner, but went down when Subban came up and clipped him.

Blais ended up with a torn ACL and is out for the season.

The play reignited declarations the Subban is a dirty player. But former referee Tim Peel insists that’s not the case.

“I can unequivocally say that PK Subban is not a dirty player,” Peel wrote in a tweet. “I talked to PK and he told me this is just a bad habit that has crept into his game. I refereed him and I know him personally and I can guarantee he is not trying to intentionally hurt any player.”

