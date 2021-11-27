NESN Logo Sign In

Former Northeastern star Adam Gaudette may be on the move in the NHL after the Chicago Blackhawks placed him on waivers Friday, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Gaudette was a healthy scratch in Chicago’s last five games and has just eight appearances this season. He joined the Blackhawks via trade part-way through last season after spending the first part of his professional career with the Vancouver Canucks, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

The 25-year-old has been productive as a depth piece throughout his five years in the league, with 23 goals and 35 assists through 168 games.

A native of Braintree, Mass., Gaudette won the 2018 Hobey Baker Award as the top player in men’s college hockey after logging 30 goals and 30 assists through 38 outings for Northeastern.

NHL teams have 24 hours to claim Gaudette. If he clears waivers, he will be assigned to the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate.