Five Free Agent Relief Pitchers Red Sox Could Target This Offseason

Will the Boston Red Sox make any moves to their bullpen this offseason?

With the Major League Baseball offseason in full swing, things could move very quickly as free agent dominoes start to fall. Former Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez was the first big name off the board Monday as he reportedly signed a five-year, $77 million deal to join the Detroit Tigers.

Things will start moving and it’s never too early to start thinking about next season will look like. The majority of Boston’s 2021 bullpen remains under contract, but one person to look out for is Adam Ottavino. He’s an unrestricted free agent and while there’s a chance he may return, he may also be on the move.

Whatever happens with Ottavino, the Red Sox certainly will be in the bullpen market and there are plenty of options out there that could help bolster the Boston staff heading into next season.

Here are five free agent relief pitchers Boston could target this offseason:

Kenley Jansen

Jansen arguably is the cream of the crop of this relief pitcher free agent class and although he may be expensive, you know exactly what you’re getting with the 34-year-old. He has been one of the top closers in the game throughout his 12-year career and would be a welcomed addition to the back end of the Red Sox bullpen.

The longtime Los Angeles Dodgers was impressive in 2020 finishing the season with a 2.22 ERA across 69 outings and also struck out 86 batters. Jansen is a three-time All-Star and two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Relief Pitcher of the Year award winner throughout his career and would bring impressive sill along with tested playoff experience to a team looking to make a long postseason run.