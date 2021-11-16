Five Free Agent Relief Pitchers Red Sox Could Target This Offseason

Will the Boston Red Sox make any moves to their bullpen this offseason?
With the Major League Baseball offseason in full swing, things could move very quickly as free agent dominoes start to fall. Former Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez was the first big name off the board Monday as he reportedly signed a five-year, $77 million deal to join the Detroit Tigers.
Things will start moving and it’s never too early to start thinking about next season will look like. The majority of Boston’s 2021 bullpen remains under contract, but one person to look out for is Adam Ottavino. He’s an unrestricted free agent and while there’s a chance he may return, he may also be on the move.
Whatever happens with Ottavino, the Red Sox certainly will be in the bullpen market and there are plenty of options out there that could help bolster the Boston staff heading into next season.
Here are five free agent relief pitchers Boston could target this offseason:
Kenley Jansen
Jansen arguably is the cream of the crop of this relief pitcher free agent class and although he may be expensive, you know exactly what you’re getting with the 34-year-old. He has been one of the top closers in the game throughout his 12-year career and would be a welcomed addition to the back end of the Red Sox bullpen.
The longtime Los Angeles Dodgers was impressive in 2020 finishing the season with a 2.22 ERA across 69 outings and also struck out 86 batters. Jansen is a three-time All-Star and two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Relief Pitcher of the Year award winner throughout his career and would bring impressive sill along with tested playoff experience to a team looking to make a long postseason run.
Spotrac has placed Jansen’s market value at $10 million, which for his pedigree seems to be a pretty fair asking price for consistent late-inning outs. It may be tough to get in away for the Dodgers, but it’s something to look out for.
Raisel Iglesias
Iglesias is coming off of yet another impressive season in which he lead the league in games finished. The former Los Angeles Angel has been automatic late in games and has recorded 34 saves in each of the last two full seasons — not including the 2020 COVID-19-shortened campaign — and finished 2021 with a 2.57 ERA in 65 appearances.
Iglesias may end up being the most expensive option on the table — Spotrac has placed his market value at $15.5 million per year — but if Boston opted to go in that direction he may be someone that could stick around the bullpen for years to come. At just 31-years-old Iglesias seems to be hitting his prime and would add a lot to the bullpen.
The right-hander has finished five of his seven career seasons with an ERA below three and is coming off a season in which he struck out the second most batters of his career with 103.
Collin McHugh
McHugh has some tertiary familiarity with the Red Sox. The 34-year-old spent time with the Houston Astros while Boston manager Alex Cora was with the organization and spent the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays. While Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom obviously wasn’t with the Rays this past season, but came to the Red Sox from Tampa Bay so maybe there still is some familiarity with the organization.
The right-hander was a starting pitcher for much oh his career but moved over to the bullpen on a full-time basis in 2018 and has been impressive since. In three full seasons as a reliever McHugh has put together two seasons with an ERA under two, including a minuscule 1.55 ERA last season.
Spotrac hasn’t released a market value for McHugh yet, but at 34-years-old and after earning $1.8 million in 2021 one could expect a pay raise, but he may be a cheaper option than both Jansen and Iglesias with comparable results.
Aaron Loup
The 33-year-old may not have the biggest name, but he was almost unhittable in 2021. Loup made 65 appearances last season and put together a wildly impressive 0.95 ERA for the New York Mets.
He has bounced around the league a little bit throughout his 10-year career so far, but has spent time in the American League East as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays so there at least is some familiarity there. The left-handed pitcher earned only $3 million in 2021 and shouldn’t be too expensive of an option for the Red Sox if they saw fit.
Joe Kelly
Wouldn’t this be fun? Kelly spent five years with the Red Sox and was a critical part of the 2018 team’s World Series success. He’s 33-years-old now, but is coming off of a successful 2021 campaign with the Dodgers.
Kelly finished the season with a 2.86 ERA in 48 appearances. Although the 2020 season was shortened, he also shined then in a small sample size with a 1.80 ERA in 12 outings. This may be the fan favorite option and if he were to reproduce his performance from last season he would be a key addition.
The MLB offseason is just starting to get interesting and over the next few weeks, and even months, there certainly will be plenty of rumors to take a look into. The 2022 season is going to come quickly, who knows exactly what will happen but these guys are worth a second look at least.