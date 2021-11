NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins pulled through for a much needed win on Sunday night at TD Garden vs. the Vancouver Canucks.

Anton Blidh netted the first goal for the B’s and his first goal of the season. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak continue to dominate, both scoring on power plays for the comeback win in the 3rd period. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark held it down in goal with 36 saves for the night.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.