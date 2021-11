NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins now are 5-0 at TD Garden, their best home start in over 30 years.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy earned his 200th career win with a narrow 3-2 victory over the Senators on Tuesday night. Brad Marchand also scored in his fourth straight game, helping extend Ottawa’s losing streak to five games.

Looking ahead, the Bruins will face the Edmonton Oilers at the TD Garden on Thursday.