The Bruins put an abrupt stop to the Devils’ three-game win streak with a 5-2 victory at the Prudential Center on Saturday.

It was a big day for Erik Haula, scoring the first goal of the day and his first goal with Boston. Brad Marchand lead the team in scoring, Patrice Bergeron is on a roll, and Jeremy Swayman impressed head coach Bruce Cassidy in the net.

The Bruins will be back in Boston on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.