The Bruins on Saturday stayed hot after a five-day layover.

The Black and Gold earned their third straight win with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. With goals coming from four different skaters, the B’s were able to hand the Flyers their first set of back-to-back losses this season.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.