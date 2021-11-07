Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Fall To Maple Leafs 5-2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins drop to 5-4 on the year as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark started for the B’s and let up four goals in the loss.

After scoring five goals against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, the B’s offense was mostly quiet against the Maple Leafs. Brad Marchand led the way with two-assists and forward David Pastrnak scored in the third period, ending the forward’s four game drought.

Looking forward, the Bruins return home to face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.