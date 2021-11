NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Vladar will make his return to TD Garden on Sunday night.

The netminder was traded by the Boston Bruins during the offseason and has been a great addition for the Calgary Flames this season.

Vladar is 3-0-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .933 save percentage as the backup for Jacob Markstrom.

