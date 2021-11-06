NESN Logo Sign In

The story gets more and more tragic with every update.

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs now is facing five charges — four of which are felonies — in the aftermath a car accident that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

He could serve up to 46 years in prison, as reported by TMZ Sports.

The 22-year-old has been charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving after crashing into the victim’s Toyota RAV4, driving his Chevrolet Corvette 156-mph just two seconds before impact.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge for possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Ruggs’ girlfriend also was in the vehicle, and his blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit in Nevada.

The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday night and released a statement about the tragedy.