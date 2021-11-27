NESN Logo Sign In

It was a slow start of epic proportions — even for the 2021 Boston Celtics.

Against the now-five win San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, Boston shot just 19% from the field and 14% from deep before the first break. Their 30-14 deficit after the opening quarter was the largest all season.

Addressing the stagnant offense, coach Ime Udoka insinuated the issues were with the intensity and effort of the starters early on. Boston just could’t dig themselves out of a hole, and when they finally did, they fell back into it.

He specifically called out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder for needing to learn how to play together, thus inviting Grant Williams to suggest they hold each other more accountable when they’re on the court. No hard feelings.

“That’s the next step is understand nothing on the court is personal. We’re here to be the best team and that takes all of us,” Williams said after the game.

Williams clarified what he meant by that, as to not make it sound like he didn’t think they were a cohesive unit.

“We?re a team,” he insisted. “We?ve been a team. More so what I?m saying is we have to hold each other to that standard.”