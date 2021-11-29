Here Are Best Remaining Available MLB Free Agents After Wild Day

NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball hot stove is steaming right now.

After a somewhat slow start to free agency, things have been turned up to high gear with immense amounts of capital being invested, including the Texas Rangers handing out their largest contract in team history to former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager.

Marcus Semien also joined the Rangers on a massive deal, Max Scherzer reportedly has decided to join the New York Mets, 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray signed with the Seattle Mariners and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Players have been dropping off of the free agent board left and right, but there still are plenty of big names out there.

Here are the best remaining MLB free agents:

Starting Pitcher:

Clayton Kershaw

Marcus Stroman

Zack Greinke

Relief Pitcher:

Kenley Jansen

Raisel Iglesias

Adam Ottavino

First Base:

Freddie Freeman

Anthony Rizzo

Kyle Schwarber (If he were to continue his development he began with the Boston Red Sox)