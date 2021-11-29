Here Are Best Remaining Available MLB Free Agents After Wild Day

The Major League Baseball hot stove is steaming right now.
After a somewhat slow start to free agency, things have been turned up to high gear with immense amounts of capital being invested, including the Texas Rangers handing out their largest contract in team history to former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager.
Marcus Semien also joined the Rangers on a massive deal, Max Scherzer reportedly has decided to join the New York Mets, 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray signed with the Seattle Mariners and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Players have been dropping off of the free agent board left and right, but there still are plenty of big names out there.
Here are the best remaining MLB free agents:
Starting Pitcher:
Clayton Kershaw
Marcus Stroman
Zack Greinke
Relief Pitcher:
Kenley Jansen
Raisel Iglesias
Adam Ottavino
First Base:
Freddie Freeman
Anthony Rizzo
Kyle Schwarber (If he were to continue his development he began with the Boston Red Sox)
Second Base:
Chris Taylor
Jed Lowrie
Rougned Odor
Shortstop:
Carlos Correa
Trevor Story
Javier Báez
Third Base:
Kris Bryant
Kyle Seager
Matt Duffy
Outfield:
Nick Castellanos
Michael Conforto
Joc Pederson
Andrew McCutchen
Ian Desmond
Kyle Schwarber
There definitely are a lot of players off the board, but there remains plenty of star power available for the right price.