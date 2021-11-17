Here’s How Alex Cora Fared In AL Manager Of The Year Voting

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced its Manager of the Year award winners.

Gabe Kapler of the San Francisco Giants was named the National League’s best manager for the 2021 season, while Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays received the honor in back-to-back campaigns in the American League.

Both managers formerly played for the Red Sox. But Boston’s own manager, Alex Cora, came in at No. 5 in AL voting, with one nod for first place.

Here are the AL results:

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays (109 points, 19 first-place votes)

Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners (71 points, 5 first-place votes)

Dusty Baker, Houston Astros (33 points, 2 first-place votes)

Charlie Montoyo, Toronto Blue Jays (23 points, 3 first-place votes)

Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox (16 points, 1 first-place vote)

Tony La Russa, Chicago White Sox (15 points)

A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers (3 points)

In his first year back with the Red Sox from suspension, Cora led Boston through a considerable amount of adversity, surprising many en route to the AL Championship Series, defeating Cash’s Rays along the way.

Boston went 92-70 in the regular season, Cora’s third as a manager. He’s now received Manager of the Year votes in two of those seasons.