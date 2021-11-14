NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass — The Mac Jones ankle grab on Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has led to an outcry, but Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t add any more fuel to the fire Sunday.

By now, you’ve probably heard of the play in question. Burns strip-sacked the New England Patriots quarterback during Week 9 and as he went to retrieve the fumble, Jones grabbed him by the ankle, twisting until Burns fell to the ground. Burns left the game due to an injury.

Multiple Panthers players were upset about the play afterward, including Haason Reddick, who called the play “completely dirty.” Other players around the league joined in the discourse afterward, some on Jones’ side and some not-so-much.

Burns still was upset later in the week and said he hoped for an apology from Jones and issued a call to fellow defensive ends, wishing them “happy hunting” on the rookie quarterback.

Garrett addressed the play during the week before the Patriots-Browns clash and didn’t seem too pleased.

?It could be a rookie receiver, a running back, a tight end, a quarterback, it doesn?t matter,” Garrett said via team audio on YouTube. “I want to get my hands on him and show him that things are different on this level. I want to show him that it?s all fun and games, but these guys are real out here, especially in Cleveland.?

The Browns defensive end was able to get to Jones once for his 13th sack of the season, but after the game was more subdued about the Jones-Burns play.