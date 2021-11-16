Here’s Three Things To Check Out In Rams-49ers Monday Night Football

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers take the field for Monday Night Football and there certainly will be a lot to look out for.

Los Angeles enters the NFC West second in the division with a sterling 7-2 record, while San Francisco is third and sits at 3-5. Both teams have questions swirling around them for better or worst, and some will be on display Monday.

Here at three things to look out for:

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rams debut

After a wild few weeks of speculation and rumors, the talented wide receiver landed in L.A. and is hitting the field right away. Beckham signed with the Rams on Thursday and after little practice will be thrust right into the mix — especially with the injury to Robert Woods — and could have a major impact.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo hold on to the starting spot?

The former New England Patriots quarterback has had an up-and-down season for San Francisco and the 49ers have lost four of their last five games entering Monday’s tilt. Trey Lance was the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and is chomping at the bit to get into the action and if Garoppolo doesn’t have a great game the rookie’s wait could be expedited.

Cooper Kupp vs. Deebo Samuel

The NFL’s two leading wide receivers take the field on opposite sides Monday. Kupp enters the bout with a league-leading 1,019 yards while Samuel isn’t far behind with 882 of his own. These two are sure to either help out, or hurt plenty of fantasy teams on top of their own professional teams in the clash.

It’s sure to be a good one out there Monday.