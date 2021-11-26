Here’s What Brad Marchand Said About Glove Throw From Artemi Panarin

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Brad Marchand wasn’t making any friends at the end of Friday’s matinee matchup with the New York Rangers.

The Boston Bruins fell to the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon 5-2 and in the process things got pretty heated between Marchand and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin.

The two were seen aggressively exchanging words and it escalated to the point where Panarin ripped off his glove and threw it at Marchand while the two were on opposite benches.

After the game Marchand addressed Glovegate and what lead up to it.

“Yeah that one kind of caught me off guard a little bit. I’ve had a lot of things thrown at me but not typically by players,” Marchand said. “We were just asking each other how Thanksgiving dinner went was and he didn’t like what I ate.”

The Rangers didn’t dig too deep into the incident either after the game but it does sound like something not-so-great may have been said.

“No comment,” Rangers forward Ryan Strome said after the game. “It’ll all come out one day.”