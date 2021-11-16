NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum hasn’t produced to his liking so far this season.

Entering the 2021-22 season Tatum’s lowest field goal percentage was 45% — which he did during both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns — but if the season were to end today the Boston Celtics star would blow that mark out of the water.

Through 14 games, the Celtics wing is shooting a subpar 38.5% from the field and also career-low 31.6% from beyond the arc. Tatum still has averaged 23.5 points and a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game, but he hasn’t been as efficient as Celtics fans have grown to expect.

After Boston’s 98-92 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, Tatum discussed his recent slump and gave a look into his still-optimistic mindset as he tries to get right.

“I don’t know, you just miss shots sometimes. I ain’t miss this many shots in my career, but I think it’s just part of it, honestly. Can’t get too down, can’t get too excited,” Tatum said. “I try to be the same person when I’m 7-for-30, as when I’m scoring 50 or 60. I can’t change who I am, how I act. I don’t want anybody to feel bad for me now I’m missing shots.

“I’m continuing to keep working. It’s going to come. I haven’t doubted myself, not once. Neither has my teammates, neither has my opponents. They’re still guarding me closely. They don’t leave me or help because they know what I’m capable of, but I’ve just got to keep working. Keep watching film. You’ve got to keep shooting. I’ll figure it out. In the mean time, keep finding ways to help win games.”

Tatum finished Monday’s game 7-for-20 en route to 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line to help his scoring output, as well.