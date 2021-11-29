Here’s What Max Scherzer’s Signing With Mets Could Mean For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The largest Major League Baseball free-agent fish reportedly is off the market.

The New York Mets reportedly are finalizing a massive three-year, $130 million with three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who split time in 2020 with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Scherzer now off to New York, along with Eduardo Rodríguez, Justin Verlander and Kevin Gausman making their respective decisions among others, the MLB starting pitching free agent market is starting to dry up fast.

The Red Sox have made a move of their own, signing Michael Wacha, but that might not be the end of Boston’s moves to the rotation.

Zack Greinke, Clayton Kershaw and Marcus Stroman all remain available but that might not be the case for very long with MLB’s uncertain future come December.

Kershaw undoubtedly would be the most expensive option of the trio with Spotrac estimating his annual value to be just under $32 million, but Stroman and Greinke each potentially could be signed for cheaper deals. Spotrac lists Greinke’s market value at just under $10 million, while Stroman sits at just over $21 million.

The Red Sox ultimately could opt to roll with what they have and give more innings to the likes of Tanner Houck or Garrett Whitlock, but if they decide to bring someone in through free agency, Scherzer’s signing likely is an indication that things will be moving quickly over the next few days.