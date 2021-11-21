Here’s Who Revolution Will Play In Eastern Conference Semifinal Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Revolution earned a bye through the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs after clinching the Supporter’s Shield in historic fashion. But their playoff run is just now beginning to take shape after the first weekend of playoff action wrapped up.

The top-seeded Revolution will host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 30. New York punched its ticket to Gillette Stadium with a 2-0 defeat of Atlanta United in opening round play Sunday.

New England holds a 2-1 advantage on New York City this season, winning the season series with a comeback victory at home Sept. 11. The Revolution also hold the all-time series advantage with a 9-6-4 record and are incredibly successful against the club at home (5-2-2).

The Conference Finals will be held Dec. 4-5 before the MLS Cup championship game Dec. 11.