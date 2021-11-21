Here’s Why Scottie Pippen Questions Tom Brady’s ‘GOAT’ Status

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, Tom Brady is the consensus greatest NFL player of all time. It’s tough not to attach that label to a player with records galore and seven Super Bowl championships.

Scottie Pippen is hesitant to call TB12 the GOAT, however. The Basketball Hall of Famer explained his unpopular take during a recent interview with GQ.

“It’s hard to place Tom Brady at the top of the NFL,” Pippen said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “Even though he’s won a lot of championships. There are almost 70 players on each team, so is he playing on every side of the football? Is he on kickoff? Is he on the punt returns? Because if he ain’t playing all them roles, then he got to give credit to his team.”

It’s an odd line of thinking from Pippen, as that logic would prevent virtually every player from deserving the greatest of all time title. And while football arguably is the ultimate team sport, quarterback undoubtedly is the most important position.

Perhaps Pippen simply is inclined to take on the role of contrarian after playing alongside another GOAT.