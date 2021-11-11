NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East and the ACC have packed schedules this weekend, and NESN networks will bring you plenty of action.

It starts with a double dose of Hockey East men’s action at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night, as No. 17 Northeastern visits No. 20 UMass Lowell, and Vermont travels to New Hampshire. You can watch the first matchup on NESN and the second on NESN+.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Saturday’s schedule contains plenty of football, as Maine takes on UMass at noon on NESN+, and Georgia Tech welcomes Boston College at 3:30 p.m. ET. on NESN+.

Sunday is another huge weekend for ACC women’s volleyball, as Syracuse will welcome Florida State at noon, and North Carolina will travel to Virginia at 3 p.m. ET. The first matchup will air on NESN and the second will appear on NESN+.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Nov. 12

5 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball: Harvard at UMass (NESN)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Vermont at New Hampshire (NESN)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: (17) Northeastern at (20) UMass Lowell (NESN+)