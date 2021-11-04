NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East and the ACC have packed schedules this weekend, and NESN networks will bring you plenty of action.

It starts with a double dose of Hockey East men’s action at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night, as No. 7 Providence College visits No. 12 UMass, and Northeastern travels to New Hampshire. You can watch the first matchup on NESN and the second on NESN+.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Saturday’s schedule contains plenty of football, as Yale takes on Brown at noon on NESN, and Miami welcomes Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m. ET. on NESN+.

Sunday is a huge weekend for ACC women?s volleyball, as Virginia will welcome Syracuse at noon, and Florida State will travel to No. 14 Georgia Tech at 3 p.m. ET. NESN+ will air both games.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Nov. 5

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: (7) Providence College at (12) UMass (NESN)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Northeastern at New Hampshire (NESN+)

7 p.m. — ACC Women’s Volleyball: Miami at (14) Georgia Tech (NESN+)