How Baker Mayfield Feels About Latest Odell Beckham Jr., Browns Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems the relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns may be fractured beyond repair.

Such is the case after the circus that was started by Odell Beckham Sr, the wideout’s father. He came out and posted an extensive video ripping Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham Jr. was included in trade discussions at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, but no deal was made.

Fast forward a whole 20 hours later and Beckham Jr. was sent home from the team facility, according to multiple reports.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told the team Beckham Jr. is essentially “not on the team” right now, according to Mike Silver. Stefanski added Beckham Jr. won’t be with the team for the “rest of the season,” according to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook.

Well, Mayfield spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday since the drama first unfolded and was asked a number of questions regarding his reaction to the video, and his reaction to everything that since unfolded.

“I mean, I was pretty much told exactly what you guys heard earlier. I’m prepared to do whatever,” Mayfield said, as shared by ESPN’s Browns reporter Jake Trotter. “If he’s back then we’ll work through it and do whatever it takes. I can put my ego and pride to the side to win, because that’s all I care about, is winning. But if not, then we’ll roll with the guys we have out there. Those guys will know I completely trust them. And they’ll know that I’m always here for them because that’s the kind of leader and quarterback I am.”

Mayfield also was asked if he was “hurt” upon seeing the video, which deliberately trashed the former first-rounder for not getting the ball to Beckham Jr., or missing him due to the quarterback’s poor performance.