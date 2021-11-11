How Cam Newton Signing With Panthers Directly Impacts Patriots In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton reportedly has gone to Carolina, and that means money is going back to New England.

The veteran quarterback reached terms with the Panthers on Thursday to return to the team with which he spent the first nine seasons of his career, the franchise confirmed. The deal reportedly is for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Newton played for the Patriots in 2020 and re-signed last offseason. However, he lost a training camp quarterback competition to rookie Mac Jones and went without an NFL job until Thursday’s reunion with the Panthers.

The exact terms of Newton’s deal remain unclear. No matter what they are, the Patriots will get some financial compensation next season.

Check out this note from Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzen:

If Cam Newton were to sign with the Panthers this season the Patriots would receive a credit on their 2022 cap. Maximum credit = $1.5M. Example – signs for the minimum next week. The Patriots would then receive a $477,778 credit on their 2022 cap. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space equals 2,958,891 (@patscap) November 11, 2021

The Panthers have not indicated whether Newton could play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Starter Sam Darnold likely will miss at least a month with a shoulder injury, leaving Newton, P.J. Walker and recently signed Matt Barkley as the remaining quarterbacks on the roster.