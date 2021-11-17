How Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Plans To Break Out Of Slump After Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Payton Pritchard had a tremendous rookie year for the Boston Celtics, but his sophomore season in the NBA hasn’t gotten off to the same start. The Oregon product turned heads down the stretch last season and had a headline-grabbing summer, but hasn’t been able to keep it going into the regular season after he was hindered by a broken nose he suffered in preseason action.

The 23-year-old, who ditched the protective face mask he’s been wearing to protect his nose during Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe he’s eager to get himself back on track.

“I’ve got to knock down my shots and let it flow, but I’m just focusing on helping the team win,” Pritchard said. “As a new team goes, you just figure out how to help them win, and that’s all I’m worried about right now. As far as my individual success, I’ll find ways to help.”

Pritchard averaged 19.2 minutes and 7.7 points through 66 games for the Celtics last season, but has seen his numbers decrease to 10.6 minutes and 1.8 points through 12 appearances.

As for the decrease in minutes, he was playing valuable time off the bench behind Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker and now is buried behind offseason additions like Josh Richardson and Dennis Schröder. Pritchard hasn’t been able to capitalize when he’s on the floor, either. He’s shooting just 23.5% from the field and converting 26.1% of shots from deep this season.

Pritchard will have an opportunity to progress Wednesday as the Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET.