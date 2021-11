NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The youngster can play.

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been impressive so far during his rookie year, but made one of the most impressive stops you’ll see from a netminder against the New York Rangers on Friday.

With the Rangers pushing late in the first period, the 23 year-old dove across the crease and somehow kept Kaapo Kakko’s wrist shot out the new with an insane stick save.

You can check out Swayman’s save below:

Stick Sway-ve and a beauty. pic.twitter.com/DgnJx8iXBW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 26, 2021

You don’t see that every day!