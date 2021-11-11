How Ime Udoka Helped Rob Williams Improve In Specific Aspect Of Game

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka showed Robert Williams a specific area in which he could improve his game, and the fourth-year big man put it on display Wednesday in a win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

Williams hauled in a career-high eight offensive rebounds against a Raptors group that Udoka noted pregame was not known for its size. Williams turned many of those offensive rebounds into second-chance points with put-backs and a pair of highlight-reel tip slams.

“That was something I pointed out to him a few games ago. I felt like he wasn’t going as hard as he could to the offensive glass,” Udoka said after Boston’s 104-88 victory. “He was kind of just standing behind guys. (I) showed him some film and talked to him about the effort it takes and how he can impact the game and he’s really worked on that over the last few games. Obviously, his athleticism and his effort there have been great, but something that was just a little stagnant in the weak-side dunker early in the season. And now he’s really working to make guys pay.

“Most teams in the league are over-helping, shifting and you can just clean up on the weak side,” Udoka added. “So, something he has taken to heart and he’s done a great job at.”

Williams completely controlled the paint in the first half. He scored 14 of his 16 points and grabbed nine of his team-high 13 rebounds before the intermission.

He explained his mindset entering Wednesday given the fact the Celtics were embarrassed by the Raptors in the second game of the season.

“I just noticed that our team was lacking it on both sides, offensively and defensively, just the different energy, the physicality in the last game we played Toronto,” Williams said. “… It was all aggressiveness, you know. And to be honest, I feel like first as a team, we did a great job of rebounding, not just me. We did a great job of handling physicality. And we knew we were lacking this stuff like this and we stepped up.”