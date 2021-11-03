How Jeremy Swayman Stays Focused Amid Bruins Goaltending Tandem

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a draw down the middle this season as to which netminder has been starting for the Boston Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman finally is back in the mix.

Swayman last found himself in the net for the Bruins during the team’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on October 28.

The Bruins, of course, have found success with their two goalies including Linus Ullmark and Swayman during the 2021-22 NHL season. But even when Swayman has found himself not starting, the rookie goaltender continues to remain prepared when he’s off the ice.

“Of course. I love playing. It’s something that you prepare for, make sure during the offseason that you’re ready to play day in and day out no matter what the schedule is. When it does come, we’re gonna be prepared,” Swayman said.

Swayman acknowledged how he’s always preparing as if he’ll be going into the game as the starter.

“I’m always staying the same, making sure my mentality is the same as if we’re playing every day,” Swayman said. “I think that’s what’s helped us, me personally, perform when I do get the start? It’s just another day of hockey and I’m gonna prepare myself like it’s another day in then office.”

The Bruins schedule has allotted for a generous amount of days separating one puck drop to the next and that has brought a new aspect of preparation to this rookies mentality.